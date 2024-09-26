Three, including father, arrested for attempt to sell newborn in Salem

Three individuals, including the father of a newborn, were arrested on Wednesday for attempting to sell an infant.

Settu (26), a farm labourer from Thimpathiyan Kattuvalavu near Edappadi, and his wife Gundumalli (25) had been married for seven years. Recently, Gundumalli gave birth to a sixth child, a baby boy, two weeks ago.

Settu’s relative, Devaraj from Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, inquired about adopting the newborn but was allegedly asked to pay ₹1 lakh in exchange. Devaraj approached the Salem District Child Welfare officials to inquire about the adoption process. Upon learning that Settu had already given three children for adoption, officials became suspicious. They investigated and discovered that Settu and Gundumalli had six children together, of which one was placed in a government adoption centre through the Cradle Baby Scheme, while the second, fourth and fifth children were sold to childless couples, and the third child had passed away.

On Wednesday, Settu was handed over to the Edappadi Police, who found that Senthil Murugan (46) of Goundampalayam and Munusamy (46) of Alachampalayam had acted as middlemen in the illegal sales. The police arrested Settu, Senthil Murugan, and Munusamy, and further investigations are underway.

According to police sources, Settu claimed that his wife had mental health issues, making it difficult for her to care for the children, leading him to sell them for money. Sankagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raja stated that additional arrests of those involved in the scheme are expected, and efforts are being made to rescue the three children previously adopted by childless couples.