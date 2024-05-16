Three, including couple, die of electrocution in Salem and Namakkal

Three people, including a couple, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday.

A. Dhandapani (40), resident of Soundamman Kovil Street in Ammapet, was trying to erect a banner atop the grocery store he ran with his father Arthanari (69), when the flex banner unexpectedly came into contact with an overhead electric line. Both Dhandapani and Arthanari suffered electric shocks, and while Dhandapani died on the spot, Arthanari is being treated at the Salem Government Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating further.

In Namakkal, K. Thangavel (57), a farmer residing at Kullappanaickenpalayam near Komarapalayam, was clearing trees that were uprooted on Wednesday due to heavy rains along with his wife Saraswathi (54) on Thursday morning. The branch of a tree came into contact with an overhead electric line, and the couple died of electrocution on the spot. Komarapalayam police registered a case and are investigating.

