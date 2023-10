Three hospitalised after eating puffs from bakery in Erode

October 18, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - ERODE

Three persons, including a four-year-old child, were admitted to hospital following complaints of vomiting and uneasiness, after eating puffs from a bakery in Villarasampatti in Erode, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

A woman, her daughter and a relative of theirs, had bought and eaten egg puffs and cake from the bakery around 3 p.m., and then left for their home. That evening, all three suffered from diarrhoea, vomiting and uneasiness, and their family had them admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. At present, all three are undergoing treatment and said to be out of danger.

On Wednesday, officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected the bakery and took samples of its products. The bakery was asked to halt its production temporarily. Officials also visited the hospital and met the three residents there.