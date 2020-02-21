Three held with LSD stamps, ganja

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) arrested three persons with lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps and ganja here on Thursday. They seized 34 LSD stamps totally weighing .640 mg and 1.2 kg of ganja from them. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Thabarish (23) of Kavundampalayam, M. Prathipraj (27) of Pannimadai and A. Vivian (25) from Press Colony.

Based on specific information, the NIB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Vincent, inspector Saravanan and sub-inspector Mahendran apprehended them from Vellakinaru junction on Mettupalayam Road.

“When questioned, the accused confessed that the contraband items were sourced from Bengaluru. NIB-CID will continue crack down persons peddling drugs,” said Mr. Vincent. The accused possessed the drugs allegedly to sell them to regular customers, mostly college students. They were produced before the first judicial magistrate, Coimbatore, and remanded in judicial custody.