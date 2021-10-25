Coimbatore

Three held with fake currencies

The Salem district police on Monday arrested three persons and seized fake currencies worth ₹1.42 lakh from them.

According to the police, when the Magudanchavadi police were on patrol, they noticed a man moving under suspicious circumstance near Kakkampalayam. On inquiry, the police found fake currencies in his possession. He was identified as Velu.

The police said Velu along with his friends Sathish and Chinnathambi bought a colour photocopier machine and printed fake currencies watching YouTube videos. Police arrested the three persons.


