Three held with fake currencies

The Saravanampatti police arrested three persons who were found in possession of low-quality fake currencies of different denominations that were made using desktop printing facilities.

The arrested have been identified as S. Kithar Mohammed (66) of Vadavalli, D. Mahendran (39) of Kavundampalayam and Suriyakumar (30) of Thiruvalluar Nagar on Thadagam Road.

According to the police, they found Mohammed and Mahendran under suspicious circumstances near a fuel station at Maniyakaranpalayam late on Saturday. As the duo gave contradictory statements, the police checked them and found three bundles of ₹ 200 denomination currencies with face value of ₹ 60,000 with them. In a close examination, they found that the currencies were fake.

When questioned, they told the police that Suriyakumar had supplied the fake notes to them.

The police inspected Suriyakumar’s house and found fake currencies with a face value of ₹ 2.64 lakh. They also found printers, papers, photocopying machine, computer and lamination machine in the house.

The police said an investigation was under way to find the suspected involvement of more persons and circulation of currencies printed by them.