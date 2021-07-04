Three held with country-made bombs

The Forest Department arrested three men who attempted to hunt wild boar using country-made bombs near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The forest staff seized 17 country-made bombs, locally called as ‘avittukai’, from them.

A. Martin (58) from Avinashi, A. Siluvaimuthu (34) from Lourdupuram near Avinashi, and S. Selvam (48) from Illupanatham near Sirumugai were arrested by a team of the Forest Department early on Sunday morning.

The team from Sirumugai forest range office had gone to a place namely Thenkal Karadu for patrolling around 4 a.m. and they found three men roaming with torchlight in the nearby farm belonging to Selvam.

The staff checked the men and found nine country-made bombs with Martin. When questioned, the trio told the staff that they were attempting to hunt wild boar using the crude explosive. The staff later found eight more bombs which the three men had hidden. The department handed over the three men to the Sirumugai police after registering a case against them for attempting to hunt wild animals.

The forest team apprehended two more men namely A. Lawrence (21) and a 16-year-old boy, both from Lourdupuram near Avinashi, who were found at Illupanatham with articles which are used to trap hare. The department slapped a fine of ₹3,000 each on them.