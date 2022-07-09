Three held under Goondas Act in Tiruppur

July 09, 2022 18:26 IST

The City Police invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against three persons in two separate incidents, who were involved in a series of crimes, on Friday.

According to the police, Saddam Hussain, a native of Samundipuram near Tiruppur, has filed a case against five of his friends who tried to murder him. Based on the complaint from Hussain, the Thiruurganpoondi police arrested R. Ajmer Khaja (36), S. Muhammed Hakkim (39), R. Udhayakumar (21), A. Riyaz (20) and S. Abdul Samad.

During the investigation, the police found that there are seven more cases pending against Khaja, across various police stations in the State, that includes a murder, two attempt to murder and a robbery. Two cases, one robbery and one attempt to murder, were pending against Hakkim at Tiruppur North and 15 Velampalayam police stations.

In a separate incident, the personnel of Tiruppur South All Women police station, arrested 23-year-old M. Riyaz a native of Poolavari Sukumar Nagar for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The police arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Friday, based on the recommendation of the City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu, the police invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against the three persons and all of them were sent to Coimbatore Central Jail. Since January 2022, the city police have detained 53 persons under the Goondas Act, who were involved in a series of offences.