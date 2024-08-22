GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held over death of two workers at quarry in Erode

Published - August 22, 2024 06:41 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two days after two workers died in an explosion at an illegal quarry at T.N. Palayam in Gobichettipalayam taluk, the Bungalowpudur police on Wednesday arrested the quarry owner, her husband and the manager while search is on for another person.

The quarry, under the licence name of L. Eswari of Perundurai, is located near the forest boundary at Kovil Karadu area in Punjaithuraiyampalayam panchayat and is run by her husband K. Loganathan. At 5.30 p.m. on August 20, gelatin sticks were used to blast boulders in which 10 workers were involved. An explosion killed R. Senthil Kumar, (50), of Ayalur village in Gobichettipalayam taluk, and A. Ajith (27), of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka. Their bodies were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai and post-mortems conducted.

The police arrested Eswari, Loganathan and manager P. Selvam, 60, of L. Kallipatti. They were produced in a court in Gobichettipalayam and lodged at prisons. The police said the licence expired in 2015, but they continued to operate the quarry without renewing it.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh each to the victims’ families.

