Three held on charges of murder in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police arrested three persons who were involved in murdering a 35-year-old man here on Saturday.

The Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Chettipalayam lodged a complaint in the 15 Velampalayam Police Station on Wednesday that an unidentified burnt body was found near a private company at Chettipalayam.

The special team formed by City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran examined the footage from CCTV cameras nearby and found a man setting fire to the body.

On Saturday, the team arrested Paramasivam (28), his wife Pandi Abirami (26), and his mother-in-law Pandiyammal (59) for their involvement in killing N. Manikandan (35), a native of Virudhunagar district.

According to the police, Manikandan and Pandi Abirami were allegedly in an extramarital affair. Since Manikandan was a drunkard and involved in abusing Pandi Abirami, she joined hands with her husband and mother and killed him.

Paramasivam buried the body inside his house and later shifted it to Chettipalayam and set fire to it. The police invoked the provisions of section 302 (punishment for murder) and section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. All of them were remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

Police seize 378 kg gutka

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a man and seized 378 kg of gutka, near Kethanur, on Saturday.

When the Kamanaickenpalayam police were conducting regular vehicle checks near Kethanur on Palladam - Udumalpet road, the accused was caught with the contraband in a four-wheeler, according to the police.

The accused was identified as M. Priyadarshanam (24) of Tiruppur. The police aeized 378 kg of gutka and the vehicle.

The police invoked the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.