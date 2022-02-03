Three held on abduction attempt charges detained under Goondas Act

Tiruppur

03 February 2022 18:19 IST

City Police Commissioner A.G. Babu on Tuesday ordered the detention of three men, who were arrested on January 20 on charges of attempting to abduct a man from his residence in Tiruppur, under the Goondas Act.

A statement from the City Police said that the detention orders were served to S. Subash Chandrabose (24), M. Ravikumar (22) and M. Gopinath (24), who are in judicial remand in the Tiruppur District Jail. All the three were history-sheeters. Chandrabose had seven cases against him, including a murder case, Ravikumar had two cases, including a murder case and Gopinath had three cases pending against him within the city police limits.

Mr. Babu ordered the detention under the Goondas Act due to their repeated involvement in criminal activities, the statement said.

On January 20, the Tiruppur South police arrested seven men, including the three, and Selvi (47), who was the district’s deputy secretary of AIADMK women’s wing, in connection with the attempt to abduct A. Babu (62) from Velan Nagar in Thennampalayam. The woman was involved in real estate business and was attempting to purchase a plot from Mr. Babu. She had allegedly arranged seven men for the abduction to intimidate him, according to the police.