Three held in robbery case in Coimbatore
The Karamadai police have arrested four persons in connection with a case registered in June this year wherein three men robbed a woman of 9.5 sovereigns of jewellery at her house after assaulting her with a sickle.
M. Saravanan alias Saravanakumar (40) of Mettupalayam, V. Arumugam (54), K. Ravi alias Ravindran (25) from Karamadai and Nataraj (80) from Kembanur were arrested based on a complaint filed by C. Anitha, a school teacher from Kembanur.
Investigation by the police found that Ms. Anitha’s husband Chandrasekaran had a land dispute with his brother Nataraj and a civil case was pending before court.
Police arrested Saravanakumar, a functionary of the VHP, and two others, also members of VHP, on Friday night.
They recovered gold jewellery and a stolen bike from them.
The three allegedly confessed to the police that they robbed the woman based on the instructions of her brother-in-law who was arrested on Saturday.
All the four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.