Three held in robbery case in Coimbatore

The Karamadai police have arrested four persons in connection with a case registered in June this year wherein three men robbed a woman of 9.5 sovereigns of jewellery at her house after assaulting her with a sickle.

M. Saravanan alias Saravanakumar (40) of Mettupalayam, V. Arumugam (54), K. Ravi alias Ravindran (25) from Karamadai and Nataraj (80) from Kembanur were arrested based on a complaint filed by C. Anitha, a school teacher from Kembanur.

Investigation by the police found that Ms. Anitha’s husband Chandrasekaran had a land dispute with his brother Nataraj and a civil case was pending before court.

Police arrested Saravanakumar, a functionary of the VHP, and two others, also members of VHP, on Friday night.

They recovered gold jewellery and a stolen bike from them.

The three allegedly confessed to the police that they robbed the woman based on the instructions of her brother-in-law who was arrested on Saturday.

All the four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

