Three held in robbery case in Coimbatore

The Karamadai police have arrested four persons in connection with a case registered in June this year wherein three men robbed a woman of 9.5 sovereigns of jewellery at her house after assaulting her with a sickle.
M. Saravanan alias Saravanakumar (40) of Mettupalayam, V. Arumugam (54), K. Ravi alias Ravindran (25) from Karamadai and Nataraj (80) from Kembanur were arrested based on a complaint filed by C. Anitha, a school teacher from Kembanur.
Investigation by the police found that Ms. Anitha’s husband Chandrasekaran had a land dispute with his brother Nataraj and a civil case was pending before court.
Police arrested Saravanakumar, a functionary of the VHP, and two others, also members of VHP, on Friday night.
They recovered gold jewellery and a stolen bike from them.
The three allegedly confessed to the police that they robbed the woman based on the instructions of her brother-in-law who was arrested on Saturday.
All the four accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath