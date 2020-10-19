Three held for tusker’s death at Chinna Coonoor

Three persons were arrested in connection with the electrocution of an elephant after it came in contact with an illegal electric fence set up at Chinna Coonoor in Sigur additional reserve forest in Udhagai North Range on Monday.

Forest officials identified the accused as S. Vigneshwaran (40), S.K. Gopalakrishnan (20), and G. Ajithkumar (18) from Benthatti village, Chinna Coonoor. The three men allegedly connected the fence directly to the power outlet in their homes, leading to the death of the 20-year-old tusker. The incident is said to have occurred a few days ago, and the three men tried to bury the carcass. A forest department guard, who was on a routine patrol, found out the incident. All three men were arrested.

Autopsy will be conducted on the remains of the elephant on Tuesday.