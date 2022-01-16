Three held for threatening businessman

ERODE

16 January 2022 18:27 IST

Three persons, who demanded money from a businessman and threatened him in Perundurai, were arrested by the police.

According to police, the gang called Subramani, who is former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami son’s father-in-law, over phone and demanded money and threatened him. He lodged a complaint with Perundurai police who registered a case and arrested Chandran (39), Srinivasan (38) and Palraj (40), all from Sathyamangalam. They were produced in a court and lodged at prison. Search is on for two other accused. Mr. Subramani runs a paper mill in Sathyamangalam.

