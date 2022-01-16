Coimbatore

Three held for threatening businessman

Three persons, who demanded money from a businessman and threatened him in Perundurai, were arrested by the police.

According to police, the gang called Subramani, who is former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami son’s father-in-law, over phone and demanded money and threatened him. He lodged a complaint with Perundurai police who registered a case and arrested Chandran (39), Srinivasan (38) and Palraj (40), all from Sathyamangalam. They were produced in a court and lodged at prison. Search is on for two other accused. Mr. Subramani runs a paper mill in Sathyamangalam.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2022 6:29:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-held-for-threatening-businessman/article38278298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY