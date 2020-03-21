CoimbatoreERODE 21 March 2020 00:10 IST
Comments
Three held for spreading rumours
Updated: 21 March 2020 00:10 IST
Three persons involved in spreading rumours on COVID-19 were arrested by the Chithode police on Thursday. The police said R. Vasudevan (25) of Dharmapuri, M. Kamalesh (20) and S. Varadaraj (35), both native of Chithode were found spreading rumours on COVID-19 through WhatsApp causing panic among people at Chithode.
Based on a complaint from constable Palanisamy, the police registered a case and arrested them.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...