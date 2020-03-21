Coimbatore

Three held for spreading rumours

Three persons involved in spreading rumours on COVID-19 were arrested by the Chithode police on Thursday. The police said R. Vasudevan (25) of Dharmapuri, M. Kamalesh (20) and S. Varadaraj (35), both native of Chithode were found spreading rumours on COVID-19 through WhatsApp causing panic among people at Chithode.

Based on a complaint from constable Palanisamy, the police registered a case and arrested them.

