Three held for smuggling sandalwood in Erode

July 15, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Three persons were arrested by Forest Department officials for cutting and smuggling 7.5 kg of sandalwood logs at Thattakarai Forest Range in Erode Forest Division here recently.

During patrol at Bodamalai south beat, the Department staff found a man, identified as P. Vellaiyan, 57, of Eratti village in Bargur hills, with sandalwood logs. Inquiries revealed that two others, A. Anandan, 21, of Viralikattur and D. Karthick alias Venugopal, 38, of Manalkadu, were also involved in cutting and smuggling sandalwood logs. The logs were seized. A case was registered and the three were arrested and produced at a court in Bhavani and lodged in sub-jail.

