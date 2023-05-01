HamberMenu
Three held for smuggling sandalwood in Erode district

Forest Department officials seized 40 kg of sandalwood from the three persons; all three have been lodged in jail

May 01, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, and one other person, were arrested by Forest Department officials for cutting and smuggling 40 kg of sandalwood logs in Erode district. 

Based on a tip-off, a team led by Bhavanisagar Forest Ranger Sivakumar intercepted a two-wheeler in Velliyampalayam and found sandalwood logs being smuggled. The persons on the vehicle were identified as Chinnathabi, 37, and his wife Periyammal, 34, of Selvanur village, and Rajeshkumar, 22, of Thoppampalayam. 

Inquiries revealed that the three used to cut trees on patta and poramboke land in Bhavanisagar and Sathyamangalam and sell the logs to make money. Officials seized the logs and the two-wheeler. The three were produced at the court in Sathyamangalam and lodged in prison. 

