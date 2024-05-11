Three held for smuggling ganja in Erode

Sleuths of Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) arrested three persons and seized 13 kg ganja from them on the bridge across River Cauvery that connects Erode and Pallipalayam here on Saturday.

During a vehicle check, they intercepted a two-wheeler and questioned Sivasakthi, 22, of Devanankurichi in Namakkal district, and found one kg ganja in his procession. Based on the information provided by him, the police arrested Mathivanan, 40, of Kumarapalayam and Lokeshwaran, 25, of Chinnacoundampalayam and seized 12 kg ganja from them. All three were arrested and the ganja was seized.