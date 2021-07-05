Three held for sexual assault

ERODE

05 July 2021 21:54 IST

Three persons were arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl and impregnating her here on Monday.

The District Child Protection Office received information that a 13-year-old girl was admitted to the Gobichettipalayam Government Hospital on July 3 and she was pregnant.

A team led by P. Priyadevi, District Child Protection Officer, visited the hospital and held inquiries with her. She told officials that three of her relatives committed the crime that led to her pregnancy.

A complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station at Gobichettipalayam and a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her uncle Karthick (23), and two 17-year-old boys. They were arrested and produced in court.

While Karthick was lodged at sub-jail in Erode, both the boys were lodged at the Borstal School in Coimbatore.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.