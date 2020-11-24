Three held for selling newborn to settle loans

SALEM

24 November 2020 23:33 IST

The Salem City Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for trying to sell a newborn to settle loans.

According to the police, Shoukat Ali, a resident near Linemedu, took a loan of ₹1 lakh recently and he could not pay the interest. He had four children and the youngest one was a 6-month-old boy. To settle the dues, Ali soldthe boy to Sundaram from Alagapuram.

Based on a complaint from the child’s mother, the Annadhanapatti police registered a case and arrested Ali, Sundaram and Allaudin, a middleman in the deal, and rescued the child. The boy was handed over to the family. The accused have been remanded in custody.