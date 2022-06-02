Three held for selling female gamete cell in Erode

A minor girl’s mother, mother’s paramour and a female intermediary, were arrested by the police for forging the age of a minor girl and selling her female gamete cell, called the oocyte. In non-medical terms, the oocyte is called the “egg” and it was sold to infertility hospitals here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl in her complaint to the Erode South Police said that her mother S. Indirani alias Sumiya (38) left her father and was living with A. Syed Ali (40) for the last 13 years along with her. After she attained puberty at the age of 12, Syed Ali sexually assaulted her many times in the presence of her mother.

She said that her mother and the intermediary K. Malathi (36) took her to private hospitals in Erode, Salem, Perundurai and Hosur and sold her oocyte.

Since she was a minor, an Aadhaar card with her date of birth as 1995 was obtained for the purpose, the complainant said. The girl said that each time her mother and Syed Ali received ₹20,000 while Malathi received ₹5,000 from the hospitals.

She said that she had donated eight times from 2017. She said that her mother and Syed Ali threatened her not to disclose it to anyone and she left to her friend’s house in Salem last month. Since they forced her, she sought the help of her relatives and lodged a complaint, she said.

A case under Sections 5(l), (m), (n) r/w 6,16 r/w 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act, 2012, Section 420, 464, 41, 506 (ii) of Indian Penal Code and Section 34 and 35 of The Aadhaar (Targeted) Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies Benefits and Services Act, 2016, was registered. All the three were arrested and lodged in prison.

People or any child in distress can call the helpline number operated by Childline at 1098.