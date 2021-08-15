Three held for selling adulterated diesel

Salem

15 August 2021 22:26 IST

Three persons have been arrested on Saturday for selling adulterated diesel.

According to police, they were arrested during a vehicle check at Kuppanur near Sankari. Police intercepted a truck loaded with 4,000 litres of adulterated diesel and seized the vehicle.

The arrested were Madhiazhagan, driver, Selvam, cleaner, and truck owner Inbaraj. They were remanded to judicial custody.

