Three held for possession of deer meat in Erode

Three persons were arrested by the Forest Department for possession of deer meat here on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, Vilamundi Forest Range office in Sathyamangalam Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), received a tip-off that a few men were involved in poaching. A team led by Forest Range Officer M. Arumugham carried out patrolling at 108 Kumaran Kovil area and found three men in possession of a gunny bag. The three were identified as R. Palanisamy (45) of Anna Nagar, S. Nallathambi (39) and P. Moorthy (44), of Vellalapalayam.

Inquiries revealed that a stray dog had killed the deer in the forest area and the three men packed the meat for selling. The officials seized the meat from them. A case was registered for trespassing into the forest and poaching under Sections of Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882 and Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. All three were arrested, produced in a court and lodged in prison.