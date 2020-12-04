Three held for poisoning wild dogs in Mudumalai

UDHAGAMANDALAM

04 December 2020 23:47 IST

Three persons have been arrested for poisoning five Asiatic wild dogs to death in the Vibuthimalai area of the Singara Forest Range in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in September.

Forest officials identified the accused as D. Sivan, M. Ramesh and P. Madhevan, all residents of Bokkapuram.

Forensic analysis

In a statement, Deputy Director of MTR (buffer zone), L.C.S. Srikanth said that following the death of the wild dogs, samples from the animals’ stomach were sent for forensic analysis.

The results revealed that the wild dogs were poisoned.

Based on specific information, the department apprehended three persons and interrogated them. The three men confessed to having poisoned the wild dogs and have remanded them in judicial custody.

Forest officials said that investigations into the death of a tigress in the same range were in progress.