Three held for murdering woman

In a case related to the murder of a 27-year-old woman, the police arrested the victim’s husband and his parents here on Friday.

R. Dhivya Bharathi of Kamaraj Nagar in Vellode was married to Rawuthkumar (32) of Kumaravalasu in Vilakethi for two years and has a one-year-old son. She told her father C. Natarajan (62) that she will be coming home on Thursday to celebrate the son’s first birthday.

On Thursday, Natarajan called her, but she did not pick up the call. Hence, he called Rawuthkumar, who also did not pick up the call. Later, he called Rawuthkumar’s father C. Sadasivam (57), who said that they were in the farm and would reach home soon. Sadasivam called Natarajan over the phone and said that Dhivya Bharathi was lying unconscious in the room.

Natarajan arrived at her house and found injuries and blood stains on her face. He lodged a complaint with the Sivagiri police that his daughter was murdered. The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Perundurai and an autopsy was done on Friday. The body was later handed over to the parents.

The police picked up Rawuthkumar and his parents Sadasivam and S. Eswari (54), who confessed that they had murdered the woman.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai told The Hindu that both were working in Bengaluru and after marriage, they returned to the village and Rawuthkumar was involved in farming. Dispute prevailed frequently between the couple and at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday, the three together committed the crime.