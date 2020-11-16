Coimbatore

Three held for murdering elderly couple

The Erode district police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an elderly couple on Saturday.

The police said the deceased were identified as Ramasami (58) and his wife Arukkani (56) of Rasampalayam here. On Friday, Ramasami got into a quarrel with Surya and his friends reportedly for misbehaving with Ramasami’s daughter. Feeling humiliated, Surya, his father Saminathan and friend Kiruba Shankar went to Ramasami’s house on Saturday and hacked the couple to death.

Ramasami’s son Boopathi found the bodies and alerted the Kodumudi police. They arrested the three persons.

