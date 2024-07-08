Three held for murdering daily wage worker in Erode

Hasanur Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a daily wage worker whose body was found dumped in the forest area in Talavadi Hills recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talamalai forest range staff on June 26 found human remains in the forest area located near Doddapuram village and alerted the police. The remains were sent to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital where after an examination, the doctors confirmed the victim as a male, aged about 40 years.

During the inquiry, the police identified the victim as Kumar (40), of Doddapuram, who had been missing since May 26. Inquiries revealed that Muthumani (43), her son Nagamallu (26) and relative Madevan (25), were involved in the murder, and police picked them up. According to police, Kumar and Muthumani were in a relationship, which angered Nagamallu. On May 26, after he found Muthumani at Kumar’s house, Nagamallu with help from Madevan, allegedly attacked Kumar, killing him on the spot. Both disposed of the body in the forest area and informed Muthumani.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested the three. They were produced at a court in Sathyamangalam and lodged in prisons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.