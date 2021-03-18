Coimbatore

Three held for murder

The Salem City Police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a woman near Ammapet here. According to the police, Umaya Banu (45) was found murdered in her house on March 12 with her hands and legs tied. She had allegedly duped several persons of money by promising land and government job.

Special teams were formed to nab the accused. On Wednesday, the police arrested Akbar Basha, Afzar and Raghupathi. The police said Akbar Basha was duped of ₹40 lakh by Ms. Banu. He along with his accomplice had a quarrel with her on March 12 to get his money back and they allegedly killed her. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

