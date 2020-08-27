Three held for making and placing crude explosive that blew off cow’s mouth

The Forest Department on Thursday apprehended three persons on charges of making and placing country-made explosive, which a cow that belonging to a farmer near Mettupalayam chewed accidentally and died after its mouth was blown off earlier this month.
The accused have been identified as M. Gunasekaran (22) from Dasampalayam, near Thekkampatti, and V. Sreekanth (22) and N. Krishnan (64) from Kondaiyoor.
The department is on the lookout for a fourth accused K. Prakash (30) from Tank Medu on Annur Road near Mettupalayam. The four had placed the explosive to hunt wild animals.
It was on August 12, a cow that belonged to Muhammed Jafar Ali from Chengal Padugai, near Kallar, accidentally chewed a country-made explosive, locally called ‘avittukai’, when the farmer had left it in a land for grazing.
The cow’s mouth was blown off by the explosive which was laid as bait to hunt wild boar. The cow died five days later.
The department had registered a case under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The farmer had lodged a complaint with the Mettupalayam police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath