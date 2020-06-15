Three held for jewellery theft

Salem

15 June 2020 22:45 IST

Salem city police on Monday arrested three persons and recovered about 100 sovereigns of jewellery worth ₹35 lakh stolen by them from various houses.

According to police, S.P. Mohan, a resident of Selainikenpatti, lodged a complaint that 31.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹85,000 was stolen from his house on January 3. Similarly, the residence of Salem Corporation engineer in Ponamapet was burgled of 35 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1.3 lakh of cash and the homes of two government employees in Sooramangalam limits were burgled in January.

Following a series of burglaries, police formed a special team to nab the accused. After going through CCTV visuals from crime spots, police arrested S. Muthuraj, Anbumanikandan and Mahendran. The accused camped at Vazhapadi and burgled locked houses during the day. The accused had melted the stolen jewellery and converted them into gold coins.

