Three held for damaging a Kerala bound truck

All three of them are in judicial custody now

The Coimbatore District Rural Police arrested three persons for damaging a Kerala-bound truck carrying stones from a quarry, near Pollachi, on Saturday.

According to police, P. Paramaguru (36), S. Sabarikumar (34) and S. Senthil (38), identified as office bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party, blocked a Kerala-bound truck carrying stones in Pollachi - Coimbatore main road.

They damaged the windscreen, claiming that the truck was carrying mineral resources illegally to Alappuzha. On Investigation, the police found that the truck was carrying stones from a licensed quarry in Pollachi.

Based on the complaint from the driver A. Joby (40), the Pollachi East police arrested three of them. They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (Mischief causing damage to public property) of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.