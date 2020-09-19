Three held for consuming snake

SALEM

19 September 2020 05:59 IST

The Forest Department on Friday held three persons after a video showing them killing and consuming a snake went viral on social media.

Department officials said a ratsnake, a Schedule-II specie, entered the house of one of the accused, Sivakumar, near Mettur on Thursday. He and two others, Muhamed Hussain and Jaya, cooked and consumed the snake.

Taking cognisance of the act, the department nabbed all the three and registered a case against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

