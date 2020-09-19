Coimbatore

Three held for consuming snake

The Forest Department on Friday held three persons after a video showing them killing and consuming a snake went viral on social media.

Department officials said a ratsnake, a Schedule-II specie, entered the house of one of the accused, Sivakumar, near Mettur on Thursday. He and two others, Muhamed Hussain and Jaya, cooked and consumed the snake.

Taking cognisance of the act, the department nabbed all the three and registered a case against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 5:59:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-held-for-consuming-snake/article32645282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story