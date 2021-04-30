Three held for attempting to smuggle 4.5 tonnes of ration rice

The Anamalai police arrested early on Thursday three persons, including a TNSTC employee, who attempted to smuggle rice meant to be distributed through the public distribution system. The police seized 4.5 tonnes of ration rice that the accused were loading onto a mini truck.

A. Rafik (39) from Gandhi Nagar Street at Anaimalai, Mohammed Rafik (29) from Kannapan Nagar at Pollachi and A. Habibullah from Pollachi Main Road at Anamalai were arrested by a police team led by Special Sub Inspector Murugavel.

While on night duty, Mr. Murugavel received specific information that some persons were attempting to smuggle ration rice. He and his team found Rafik and Habibullah loading the rice onto the vehicle at an open space near Periyapalivasal around 2.30 a.m.

The police apprehended them and later arrested Mohammed Rafik. According to the police, Habibullah had been working at TNSTC's Ukkadam Depot II.

Apart from the rice and the mini truck, police also seized three two-wheelers from them. The accused and the seized rice and vehicles were handed over to the Civil Supplies CID, Pollachi.