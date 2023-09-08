Three held for attempting to abort minor girl’s pregnancy in Erode

September 08, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - ERODE

In a case related to a 17-year-old boy impregnating a 16-year-old girl, Malayampalayam police in Erode district arrested the boy’s parents and a town panchayat president for attempting to abort the victim’s pregnancy.

The boy of a village in Kodumudi block reportedly lured the class 10 girl and sexually assaulted her. After realising that she was four months pregnant, the boy told his parents, R. Vijayan, 47, and V. Gowri, 40, about it.

The boy’s parents sought the help of their relative M. Amudha, 42, who is the president of Kilambadi town panchayat and Sivagami, an office staff at a school. Without the knowledge of the victim’s parents, they took the girl to a private hospital at Kodumudi for aborting her pregnancy. But, the hospital staff refused and alerted the staff at the Government Primary Health Centre at Kolanalli.

Staff held inquiries with the girl who narrated the incident. Later, the girl was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint and the police registered a case under various Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and under Section 366 (kidnapping a girl for illegal intention) of IPC.

A case was registered against the boy, his parents, Amudha and Sivagami. Police arrested the boy’s parents and Amudha, while a search is on for the boy and Sivagami.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.