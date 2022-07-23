Three held for attempt to murder in Tiruppur

Three persons from Tiruppur were arrested by the police on Saturday for attempting to kill a couple.

According to the police, Vasanth (41), a native Theni, residing in Appanaickenpatti in Sulur, was hit by a car when he was commuting in a two-wheeler with his wife on Friday. The duo fell down and three persons from the car started attacking Vasanth. On seeing the local people approaching the spot, they ran away. The Sulur police were alerted by the locals.

With the help of CCTV footages, the Sulur police alerted the Tiruppur District Police, who held them at the check-post. The arrested were identified as Karuppasamy, a hotel owner from Uthamapalayam, and two of his accomplices, Dheivam and Ranjith.

Karuppasamy, had leased a 21-cent land to a person in 2021. While inspecting the land, he found Vasanth had allegedly set up a poultry farm on his land. The Sulur police registered a case and started investigation.