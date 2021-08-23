Three held for attacking healthcare workers

The Udumalpet police on Monday arrested three men on charges of attempting to attack healthcare personnel at a private hospital in Udumalpet and damaging the hospital’s property. The police said that around 10 men visited the private hospital on Sunday as one of them was seeking treatment for an injury. As a few members of the group were allegedly inebriated, the healthcare personnel did not allow them inside the hospital. Agitated, the men allegedly attacked some of the personnel and damaged a window glass pane.

On Monday, the police arrested Ranjith (27), Venkatesh (25) and Viji (19). Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, the police said.