Coimbatore

Three held after video of women being beaten up goes viral

Maharajakadai police have registered case against four persons after a video of them beating some women in a neighbourhood rivalry went viral on Whatsapp.

The accused Vadivel, Ravi, Sakthivel and Ranjitha had attacked the complainant’s family members over a verbal duel about use of water from the common pipe for irrigation. The altercation escalated and the accused started thrashing the women of the complainant’s family with logs. The video of the attack that occurred on May 7 was circulated soon after.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional Superintendent of Police Shaktivel said, the three persons have been arrested. However, a counter complaint was filed by the accused, based on which an FIR was filed against the victims as well.

