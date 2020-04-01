Three govt. hospitals to treat only COVID-19 patients: Minister

Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, P. Thangamani, has said that government hospitals at Namakkal, Rasipuram and Tiruchengodu would provide treatment only to COVID-19 patients and other patients visiting these hospitals would be treated at private hospitals.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing a review meeting with the Collector and officials at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, he said that 18 persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district were in the isolation wards at the three hospitals and added that their condition is stable. He said that the three hospitals will treat only COVID-19 affected patients and other patients visiting these hospitals, including pregnant women, would be accommodated at private hospitals and treatment provided to them. He said that 1,850 beds, including beds at private hospitals, are kept ready for treating persons with symptoms, and added that accommodation is made for doctors at their work place.

Mr. Thangamani said that 18 persons had attended the conference in New Delhi and the areas where their houses were located were already quarantined. He said that disinfection work is being carried out across the district and asked people not to panic. Health officials said that a total of 543 members were house quarantined in the district after positive cases were reported on Tuesday. They said that disinfectants were sprayed in the areas and in the houses twice a day and asked people to report to the health staff if they have any symptoms.

Meanwhile, Collector K. Megaraj and Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu along with health officials inspected the quarantined houses in a few areas and monitored the survey and quarantining process.