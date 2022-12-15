Three get three years imprisonment for smuggling ration rice in Coimbatore

December 15, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Fourth Judicial Magistrate Court, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced three persons to undergo three years of imprisonment for smuggling 2.3 tonnes of ration rice in 2019.

Magistrate R. Saravana Babu awarded the punishment to Michael Raj of Puthumanai Street near Vaniyambadi, R. Anantharaj of Valaikombu near Pollachi and M. Suresh of Nagammal Nagar in Dindigul.

The trio were arrested while attempting to smuggle 2.3 tonnes of rice, which was meant to be distributed through the public distribution system, during a vehicle check on Pollachi – Palakkad Road in the early hours of March 14, 2019. K. Prasanna Venkatesh who appeared for the prosecution said that the court also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the three men.

