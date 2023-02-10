ADVERTISEMENT

Three get six years’ imprisonment for theft

February 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The District Munsif Cum Judicial Magistrate Court in Vazhapadi sentenced three persons to six years’ imprisonment for theft on Friday.

According to the police, on July 3, 2022, burglars stole 40 sovereigns’ worth of jewels and ₹80,000 in cash from a house owned by C. Chinnasamy (58) at Minnampalli. The Karipatti police registered a case, arrested M. Manikandan (33) of Kannankurichi, A. Ameer John (32) and S. Selvaraj alias Sahul Hameed (54) of Ponnammapet, and remanded them in prison.

The case trial was held at the District Munsif Cum Judicial Magistrate Court in Vazhapadi, and on Friday, the court found the three accused guilty and sentenced them to six years in prison. Following the verdict, the trio was remanded to Coimbatore Central Prison.

