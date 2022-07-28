Three get life term for murder in Salem

July 28, 2022 21:07 IST

Three persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a person.

According to the police, K. Kannan (26) of Mettur developed a relationship with a woman from the same locality. The woman’s husband, R. Karthick (41), and his accomplices R. Jagadeesh alias Jagadeesan (31), R. Balaji (33) of Kullaveeranpatti and R. Baskaran (33) of Mettur, murdered Kannan on March 24, 2018.

The Mettur police registered a case and arrested the four accused persons. The case trial was held at Mettur Additional Sessions Court and during the course of the trial, one of the accused, Baskaran, died.

On Thursday, the court found the remaining three accused, Karthick, Jagadeesh, and Balaji, guilty and awarded life imprisonment to them and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each.