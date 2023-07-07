Three get life term for murder in Coimbatore

July 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a 23-year-old man in 2020. Judge S. Sashirekha awarded the punishment to Michael Antony (27), a resident of Cheran Ma Nagar, and two transgender persons, namely Ragini (35) and Venba (26).

The Peelamedu police had arrested them for murdering S. Soundar (23) of Boopathi Street, on October 21, 2020 over a financial dispute his relative had with the accused. According to the police, Antony, an autorickshaw driver, lived with Ragini and Venba. Antony had borrowed money from Soundar’s relative N. Bagyalakshmi (49) when he lived as a tenant in the same residential complex at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Thottipalayam Pirivu.

Antony vacated the house from the residential complex, allegedly after Ms. Bagyalakshmi complained to the house owner that he created nuisance. As Antony failed to repay the borrowed amount fully, Bagyalakshmi and her son N. Elangovan (30) continued to have a dispute with him.

According to the police, Antony went to Ms. Bagyalakshmi’s house along with his friends on October 21, 2020 and picked a quarrel with Mr. Elangovan. Soundar and Mr. Elangovan’s friends R. Arun and S. Kribakaran were also present at the house. As Ragini assaulted Mr. Elangovan with a wooden log, Soundar, Mr. Arun and Mr. Kribakaran tried to block Ragini. Meanwhile, Antony stabbed Soundar with a knife. He died while being rushed to a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, on completion of the trial, awarded life imprisonment to the trio, a fine of ₹ 10,000 each on Antony and Venba, and a fine of ₹ 5,000 on Ragini.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.