HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three get life term for murder in Coimbatore

July 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of Bomb Blast Cases in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a 23-year-old man in 2020. Judge S. Sashirekha awarded the punishment to Michael Antony (27), a resident of Cheran Ma Nagar, and two transgender persons, namely Ragini (35) and Venba (26).

The Peelamedu police had arrested them for murdering S. Soundar (23) of Boopathi Street, on October 21, 2020 over a financial dispute his relative had with the accused. According to the police, Antony, an autorickshaw driver, lived with Ragini and Venba. Antony had borrowed money from Soundar’s relative N. Bagyalakshmi (49) when he lived as a tenant in the same residential complex at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar at Thottipalayam Pirivu.

Antony vacated the house from the residential complex, allegedly after Ms. Bagyalakshmi complained to the house owner that he created nuisance. As Antony failed to repay the borrowed amount fully, Bagyalakshmi and her son N. Elangovan (30) continued to have a dispute with him.

According to the police, Antony went to Ms. Bagyalakshmi’s house along with his friends on October 21, 2020 and picked a quarrel with Mr. Elangovan. Soundar and Mr. Elangovan’s friends R. Arun and S. Kribakaran were also present at the house. As Ragini assaulted Mr. Elangovan with a wooden log, Soundar, Mr. Arun and Mr. Kribakaran tried to block Ragini. Meanwhile, Antony stabbed Soundar with a knife. He died while being rushed to a hospital.

The court, on completion of the trial, awarded life imprisonment to the trio, a fine of ₹ 10,000 each on Antony and Venba, and a fine of ₹ 5,000 on Ragini.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.