Three get life term for murder in Coimbatore

The Special Court for the Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, Coimbatore, on Friday sentenced three persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a 23-year-old man in a quarrel over kabaddi match held as part of Pongal celebrations at Ammankulam in the city in 2020.

Sessions judge D. Balu awarded the punishment to R. Vijayakumar (25), his brother R. Kannan (23) from Ammankulam, and K. Hariharan (23) from Jothipuram near Periyanaickenpalayam.

The three persons and a 17-year-old boy were arrested by the Ramanathapuram police for murdering K. Naveenkumar of Ammankulam. The accused had stabbed Naveenkumar on the night of January 16, 2020 and he died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital two days later. The accused had committed the crime in connection with a dispute over a kabaddi match.

K. Karthikeyan, who appeared for the prosecution in the trial, said that the court also slapped a fine of ₹ 3,500 each on the three persons.

Man stabbed to death in Tiruppur

A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour in Tiruppur on Thursday. Praveen, a resident of Moscow Nagar in Tiruppur, was murdered by his neighbour Annamalai (39). The police said that Annamalai, a construction worker, had gone to his native in Dharmapuri district some days ago. Praveen allegedly broke the door of Annamalai’s house under the influence of alcohol when the latter was away. According to the police, Annamalai and Praveen had a brawl on Thursday night over the incident. Annamalai stabbed Praveen, who died on the spot. The Tiruppur north police arrested Annamalai on Friday.

Three arrested with 2.1 tonne gutkha

The Palladam police on Friday arrested three persons who attempted to smuggle 2,109 kg gutkha. Aravind Raj (25) from Palladam, John Saju (30) from Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district, and M. Kavin (24) from Kovilpatti near Manapparai in Tiruchi district were arrested with banned tobacco products during a vehicle check conducted at Karanampettai on Friday. The police carried out searches at other locations based on the information from the three persons and seized a total of 2,109 kg gutkha. The police also seized three mini lorries and two pick-up trucks.