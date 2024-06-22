GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three get life imprisonment in Salem

Published - June 22, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were awarded life imprisonment in three different cases on Friday.

P. Thangaiyan (58) of Amani Kondalampatti, a security guard at a dhal mill at Leigh Bazaar, was found dead by mill workers on February 9, 2023. Pallapatti police filed a case and began investigating. CCTV footage in the mill revealed visuals of U. Amarjith Kumar alias Shonu Kumar (19), a migrant labourer from Bihar, entering the mill on the night of February 8, stealing some money and fatally attacking Thangaiyan when he tried to stop him. The police arrested Shonu and recovered ₹1.42 lakh in cash from him. The trial was held at the District Additional Sessions Court I and sentence was passed on Friday.

Likewise, Francis (51), a casual labourer residing at Muttai Colony near Ayothiyapattinam, was arrested under the POCSO Act in June 2020 after he misbehaved with an eight-year-old girl in the village. The case trial was held at the Special Court for the trial of POCSO cases and on Friday, the court, finding the accused guilty, awarded life imprisonment.

Similarly, a 47-year-old man residing in Attur was arrested by the Attur All women’s Police under the POCSO Act in 2021 for impregnating his 17-year-old daughter. On Friday, the Special Court for the trial of POCSO cases found the accused guilty and awarded life imprisonment for the accused.

Salem

