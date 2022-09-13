Three get life imprisonment for murder of farmer in Erode

Three persons, including a father and son, were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a farmer, who is also their relative, at Bhavani Taluk in 2017.

The convicted were S. Nagaraj, his son Jeyakumar and Prasanth. According to prosecution, the three along with Nagaraj’s wife Santhi attacked S. Chinnasamy, brother of Nagaraj, over using agricultural cart track and laying of pipeling on their land.

The three along with Santhi’s relative Prasanth alias Boopathi abused Chinnasamy and his mother Rangamma. Santhi attacked Rangamma with an iron rod. When Chinnasamy tried to prevent the attack, he was attacked by Nagaraj. Jeyakumar and Prasanth in which he suffered injuries and fell down.

Chinnasamy was admited to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode. Later, he was shifted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem and again to a private hospital in Salem. Since his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Erode GH where doctors declared him dead on May 8.

Rangamma lodged a complaint with the Bhavani police who registered a case of murder and arrested Nagaraj, Santhi, Jeyakumar and Prasanth.

On Tuesday, R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court who holds full Additional charge of II Additional District Court pronounced Nagaraj, Jeyakumar and Prasanth as guilty and sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on them. Santhi was sentenced to undergo 45 days imprisonment for attacking Rangamma and was also fined ₹5,000.